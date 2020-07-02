The CW/The 100

Former General Hospital actress Lindsey Morgan (ex-Kristina) has come a long way from her Port Charles roots. She's gone from a young starlet getting her feet wet in the television field to stepping into the director's arena. Morgan, who stars on The CW's The 100, talks about making her directorial debut on Wednesday's episode. As she explains, it wasn't an easy task. In an interview with TVLine, Morgan revealed,

This show does something different every season, and this season is complicated AF. As a director, getting the lore right is the most important thing. I can’t get the world wrong. So I found myself really studying it, making sure all my T’s were crossed and my I’s were dotted. People are like, ‘Oh, was it easier because you’ve been on the show? And I’m like, ‘No!'

As the show gets closer to the series finale, Morgan reflects on her character Raven's quest. Morgan stated,

She’s been through so much, arguably some of the worst things on the show,” Morgan says. “She has failed, but she never fully lost her resilience. She has questioned, but she never fully lost her faith in love and in people and in herself. I feel like she was also tested in every way imaginable, but she never lost her heart — and I don’t think anyone would blame her if she had. I always held onto that for Raven. In the end, it’s her saving grace.

The final season of The 100 is currently running now on Wednesdays at 8 PM EST on The CW.