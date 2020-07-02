Former Today Show Anchor Hugh Downs Passes Away

Former Today anchor Hugh Downs has passed away at age 99, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He headed coverage on Today for nine years, spent 20 years on 20/20, served as sidekick to Jack Paar on The Tonight Show, and hosted the game show Concentration.

He logged almost 10,000 hours in his extensive television career, only surpassed by Regis Philbin in 2004. While hosting Today in the 1960s, Downs advocated for a young journalist named Barbara Walters to join him on camera; she, of course, went on to a legendary career. He hosted Today from 1962 to 1971.