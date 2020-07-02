Michael Easton

In exchange for fans donating to healthcare workers in New York City, General Hospital's Michael Easton (Dr. Hamilton Finn) answered burning questions on his Facebook fan page. He shared his thoughts on Finn as a character and whether or not the good doc could find a vaccine for COVID-19.

Pondering the toughest parts of playing Finn, Easton quipped:

Keeping the stethoscope around my neck. Constantly getting upstaged by a lizard.

What about bringing coronavirus to Port Charles? Should the show portray the harsh realities of COVID-19 on screen...and could Finn help with the medical efforts? Easton said: