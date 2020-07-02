Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital star Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) isn't going anywhere anytime soon. He loves filming GH, but enjoys being able to venture away from his home turf, too.

He shared his appreciation of GH executive producer Frank Valentini in that regard. Benard told Soaps In Depth:

He’s allowed me to do a lot outside of GH, and a lot of producers don’t. With one producer, I couldn’t even take vacations without saying something six months in advance. It’s cool that Frank’s like that, because I need to do other stuff while I do Sonny.

That "other stuff" not only includes film and TV, but motivational speaking about mental health. Benard noted: