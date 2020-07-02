The daytime community is coming together to help one of their own. The Young and the Restless actors Christian LeBlanc (Michael), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), and Beth Maitland (Traci) join The Bold and the Beautiful's Karla Mosley (Maya), along with veteran All My Children actors Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) and Darnell Williams (ex-Jesse), to take part in an online reading of the plays, The Greater and Lesser Edmunds and Persephone.

Presented by the National Arts Club, the plays are written by General Hospital script writer Scott Sickles and directed by Y&R's own Fritz Brekeller.

The Greater and Lesser Edmunds centers on Gideon (LeBlanc), who is meeting his half-brother Augie (Williams). They have met only once before, at their father's funeral . . . a father who kept two families at the same time. Gideon thinks he knows what Augie wants, but Gideon is wrong.

In Persephone, Helena (Maitland) gave up her daughter, Persephone (Mosley), at birth. Today, they meet for the first time. It is going really well. Or at least it was . . .

The performance takes place on Thursday, July 16 at 3 PM EST via Zoom. The performance is free to attend with registration HERE.