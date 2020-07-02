Summer Fun Hits Genoa City on The Young and the Restless Next Week

It's all about summer fun next week on The Young and the Restless. Y&R is giving viewers some steamy storylines next week that took place in Genoa City's hot summers. See if your favorite episode made the cut.

Monday, July 6: Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) host a Fourth of July bash at the Newman Ranch to celebrate Cassie's (Camryn Grimes) being adopted, as Paul (Doug Davidson) celebrates with Christine (Lauralee Bell) over her victory, and Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) puts Jill (Jess Walton) to the test. Original airdate: 7/27/1999

Tuesday, July 7: Gloria (Judith Chapman) hosts the Abbott family barbecue, Devon (Bryton James) has a secret weighing on him, and Victor gets Nikki out of her sad mood. Original airdate: 7/4/2005

Wednesday, July 8: Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) makes waves with Michael (Christian Le Blanc), Neil (Kristoff St. John) demands the truth from Drucilla (Victoria Rowell), and Brittany (Lauren Woodland) gets a bit steamy with Billy (David Tom). Original airdate: 8/3/2000

Thursday, July 9: Nick transports Sharon to a faraway land, and Isabella (Eva Longoria) plots to keep Paul and Christine apart. Original airdate: 6/7/2001

Friday, July 10: Romance and intrigue are center stage at a carnival in Genoa City, while the Newmans receive disturbing news. Original airdate: 7/3/2019