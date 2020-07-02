Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless star Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson) is as curious as fans about what the future holds for her doctor character. Perhaps more medical storylines? She shared with Soap Opera Digest.

Of Elena working at the free clinic, Sarpy speculated:

I always wanted Elena to have scenes at the hospital, and the free clinic is even better because she has an emotional investment there. Elena has a habit of getting deeply invested in other people’s problems, so it would be interesting to see her learn a lesson from being too involved with certain patients she feels badly for.

She sees some potential going down that route, echoing the history of Elena's boyfriend, Devon (Bryton James). Sarpy suggested: