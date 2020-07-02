Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Denise Richards (Shauna) is clearing up any false rumors that she is stepping out on her husband. Richards, who is also starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was a guest on The Talk.

She discussed accusations she was having an affair with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville. It seems Ms. Glanville has been telling her old co-stars of the Bravo reality show she and Richards have a thing going on but according the actress, that is not the case.

Richards told the ladies of The Talk,

I love for things to play out on television instead of social media. But the stuff that's been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made, so for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I'm like whatever. We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is...I can't speak for anyone else.

Co-host Eve wondered if Richards had "regrets of being on the show" and she replied,

My first season, I loved filming with the women. I had a great time getting to know them. We are very blessed and very lucky being on this show and part of it...I don't regret it. People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does, it is what it is. Like I said, I've had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family. This is like nothing compared to the things that have been said about me.

Peep the interview below.

Later, Richards gave a little tea on what viewers can expect on B&B. Richards explained how the testing process is going and revealed her husband, Aaron Phypers, will be standing in for Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) when she will be doing love scenes. Richards stated,

Every week we're tested. If there are more than two actors, we have mannequins. If there is an intimate scene, they've asked us if our significant other can step in for that person. Otherwise, we'll be doing a love scene with a doll. He [Phypers] is standing in. And he came with me today. He had to have his COVID test too, every week the whole cast does. He starts standing in next week.

Watch more below.