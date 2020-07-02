Steven Bergman Photography

One Life to Live grad Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) is going to Room 104. The fourth and final season of HBO's anthology series will premiere on July 24, per IndieWire, and its creepy, surreal vibes are giving us some serious chills.

IndieWire described the show as reminiscent of The Twilight Zone, centering "on various travelers who pass through a room in a typical American chain motel." Season 4 will be eerier than ever, the article noted:

Stories and characters featured in Season 4 include an estranged performer giving a one-night-only performance, a woman battling her dark past with addiction, a dollhouse, time-travel, and more.

The vast cast for Season 4 includes co-creator Mark Duplass, as well as Fumero and other notable names. Duplass will get involved in this season like never before, even performing an original song for his show.

Watch the spooky trailer below.