Kirsten Storms, Emme Rylan Steven Bergman Photography

Are you a fan of crochet? Did you ever want to learn? Now's the time (we all know you have lots of it right now). General Hospital besties Kirsten Storms (Maxie) and Emme Rylan (Lulu) are talented yarn spinners, and look forward to hooking you into their craft.

The duo will host an Instagram-based Summer Crochet Along. The projects have been selected, with instructions on what you will need to get started. Don't worry if you're a beginner, as there is a place for you as well. Both Storms and Rylan are available to guide you through the process with instructional videos. They have also made space for you to post your own creations. Just be sure to tag your posts with #kickingitwithemmeandkirsten.

Check out their posts below for more information.