Days of Our Lives is gearing up to start up production this fall. Deadline is reporting the Peacock Network's only daytime drama will resume production on September 1. According to the site, emails were sent out to the cast and crew on Thursday, notifying them of their upcoming plans.

Related: SALEM SHOCKER: Greg Meng OUT as Days of Our Lives Co-EP

This news comes on the heels of the firing of co-executive producer and Vice President of Corday Productions Greg Meng, who was with the company for over 30 years.