Ellen DeGeneres' Producers Slam Talk Show Cancellation Show Rumors

Amid reports from UK tabloid The Sun that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is being canceled, the comedian's team is responding. The New York Post reached out to her production company, which replied:

Telepictures can confirm it’s untrue.

The reports come on the heels of allegations of DeGeneres' negative attitude and not paying employees.

A source told The Sun:

Is she always nice? No.

It irritates me that people think she’s all sweetness and light and she gets away with it.

DeGeneres has also come under fire for befriending former president George W. Bush and not advocating properly for social justice causes.

