General Hospital Throwback Episodes to Focus On Michael and Kristina

Chad Duell

The throwback episodes on General Hospital will continue next week . . . and it will keep the spotlight on the Corinthos clan. This time however, the focus will shift to Michael and Kristina.

Here's what's coming up:

Monday, July 6, 2020 (from April 4, 2008): A shot meant for mob kingpin Sonny (Maurice Benard) ends up injuring Michael (Dylan Cash). Carly (Laura Wright) pushes back when Claudia (Sarah Brown) causes trouble at Metro Court.

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 (from May 4, 2010): Michael (Chad Duell) makes a courtroom confession that he killed Claudia. Tracy (Jane Elliot) accuses Carly of stealing Michael away from the Quartermaines.

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 (from September 30, 2010): Michael and Brenda (Vanessa Marcil) get reacquainted. Sam (Kelly Monaco) notices that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is troubled.

Thursday, July 9, 2020 (from January 6, 2011): Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) gets a visit from Sonny when she's in the hospital. Robin (Kimberly McCullough) tries to support Patrick (Jason Thompson).

Friday, July 10, 2020 (from July 25, 2016): Kristina opens up to Sonny about the real love in her life. Heather (Robin Mattson) gets two visitors at two different times.