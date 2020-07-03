Multiple sources are saying veteran Days of Our Lives co-executive producer Greg Meng has been fired by Corday Productions. The shocking news comes as the four remaining daytime soap operas are desperately trying to figure out the new normal of producing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to his producing duties alongside fellow co-EP Albert Alarr, Meng served as vice-president of Corday Productions. He was with the company for over 30 years.

Meng authored the bestselling tie-in books: Days of Our Lives Better Living and Days of Our Lives 45 Years: A Celebration in Photos. Additionally, he was instrumental in launching the soap's companion web series and app. Keep checking back with Daytime Confidential as this story develops.