Judi Evans

Turn up the country music and hold onto your cowboy hats because Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) is headed back to Salem! The current issue of Soap Opera Digest features an interview with veteran actress, who she dishes Bonnie's return. Though Evans was pretty tight-lipped about storyline, she did reveal that Bonnie first runs into Justin (Wally Kurth), but is way more interested in getting her hands on (and all over) Lucas (Bryan Dattilo)!

Evans exited Days of Our Lives earlier this year when her on-screen persona, Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis, was the casualty of a Mother's Day car accident of epic proportions. This multi-car, multi-character accident was one of the central storylines associated with the historic "time jump" the residents of Salem took in November, 2019.

Bonnie Lockhart was last seen in Salem in the fall of 2018. She sneaked out of town after it was revealed the baby she claimed was her own, and fathered by Lucas, was actually her granddaughter - the product of an affair between Mimi (Farah Galfond) and Rex (Kyle Lowder).

Bonnie did show up after the time jump . . . on a book cover. We saw Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) reading Bonnie's scandalous memoir, "Love Made Me Looney" whilst in her prison denims.

Look for Bonnie to show up in Salem on July 8th!

