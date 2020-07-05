Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Justin Overhears Kayla's Play Cousins Talking About Steve's Love FOR HIS SWEETNESS!

Mary Beth Evans

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Kayla's (Mary Beth Evans) wedding week begins . . . with much angst.

Meanwhile, Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) continue to turn the lights down cuz it's time to get romantic and nekkid . . . again and again and AGAIN!

Gabi (Camila Banus) walks in on Gwen (Emily O'Brien) and Jake (Brandon Barash) as they are gettin all nekkid.

Victor (John Aniston), Justin, and Sonny (Freddie Smith) have a moment of manly bonding.

Justin gets a sneak peak at how his wedding day might go when he overhears Kayla's play cousins talking about the situation with Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Xander (Paul Telfer) contemplates life changes . . .

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Gwen lock eyes . . .

Marlena (Deidre Hall) tries to give Steve advise about Kayla, but being Steve he decides to leave town, instead.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) grabs a gun and goes IN on Vivian (Louise Sorel).

Marlena and John (Drake Hogestyn) are being all Marlena and John.

Justin stops the wedding and tells Kayla that Steve still loves her like his SWEETNESS!

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Steve grab the keys to the city from Abe (James Reynolds).

Victor discovers that Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny want Allie's (Lindsay Arnold) baby.

Rafe (Galen Gering) spills some serious tea all over Kate and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Justin heads to the graveyard to talk to Adrienne where he runs into . . . Adrienne (Judi Evans)?

Xander and Jack (Matthew Ashford) have a sit down about Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Marlena finds out she's going to be a Big Mama, again.

Kayla tracks down Steve at the airport where they reconcile and decide to take a break.

Victor tries to set Sarah straight about Xander.

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) volunteers to help Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) with a special project . . . what could possibly go wrong?

What's that sound you hear in the distance, a little on down the road? It might be the simmering, rage of one miss Samantha Gene Brady (Alison Sweeney) . . .