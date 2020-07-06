Rosemary Prinz is a legend in the soap world. She appeared as Penny Hughes on As the World Turns and Amy Tyler on All My Children. But she also held court in hundreds of episodes of short-lived soaps How to Survive a Marriage and First Love, as well as popping up on Ryan's Hope and Knot's Landing.

Now, the esteemed TV and stage actress is joining her colleagues in a live-stream of Molière's Tartuffe, as part of "Molière in the Park." The production will be available to stream through July 12 on MitP's YouTube channel, per BroadwayWorld. Besides Prinz, the talented cast includes Broadway star Raúl Esparza and Orange is the New Black alums Samira Wiley and Naomi Lorrain.