The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke Faces Her Daughter's Fury

Jennifer Finnigan, Katherine Kelly Lang

Trouble is brewing on The Bold and the Beautiful. This week's episodes will highlight conflicts and confrontations. Bridget (Jennifer Finnigan) demands answers from her mother Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) after her painful betrayal.

A trip to Portofino, Italy will be the backdrop for a fashion showdown. Stephanie (Susan Flannery) refuses to accept defeat from her rival, Sally (Darlene Conley).

Hope (Annika Noelle) interrupts Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) wedding at the Forrester homestead. Zoe responds to Thomas' response.

Watch the new B&B promo below: