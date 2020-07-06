Brad Bell Gives a Little Insight on What's to Come on The Bold and the Beautiful in the Era of COVID-19

Has The Bold and the Beautiful's Bill (Don Diamont) lost Katie (Heather Tom) for good? Is Shauna (Denise Richards) going to take Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) destiny, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), from her? How will Sally (Courtney Hope) get out of the jam she's currently in with Flo (Katrina Bowden) knocked out cold as Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is about to walk through the door?

These are just some of the questions viewers want answered when B&B returns with brand-new episodes that are currently being filmed. TV Insider spoke with showrunner Brad Bell, who gave some information on what to expect as they film while the coronavirus pandemic is still going on.

Congratulations on getting back into production. Can you talk about moving forward? Will the coronavirus be used as a device to keep characters apart – something viewers are used to seeing? We’re really trying to highlight at this time family and intimacy, love and connection at a time when the world is disconnected through social-distancing. While we’re social distancing on stage, we’re using all our resources with our writers, actors, and directors to create a place where there is no social distancing – where love and family is still functioning fully.

Meanwhile, it looks like a new man is coming to SoCal! Bell opened up about a new love interest coming to the show for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and what's going to take place for the fashion house heiress.