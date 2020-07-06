Peter Reckell

Our condolences to the family of Days of Our Lives alum Peter Reckell (ex-Bo Brady). The actor's wife, Kelly Moneymaker, shared on Twitter that Reckell's father, Russ Reckell, passed away on June 27.

Reckell Sr.'s obituary stated that he was 91 at the time of his death. The Indiana native was widowed in 2019 when his wife, Barbara, passed. After serving in the U.S. Army in Korea, he earned his degree in civil engineering and opened a consulting/engineering firm. Reckell Sr. is survived by six kids, including Peter.

Moneymaker noted that her hubby was able to return home to Michigan to say "his final goodbye." Peep her moving tribute below.

Earlier in June, she shared: