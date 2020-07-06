Steven Bergman Photography

The last seven months have been nothing short of heartbreaking for Days of Our Lives' Judi Evans (Adrienne/Bonnie). In December 2019, her son, Austin, passed away. Earlier this year, she was hospitalized after a horseback riding accident, then contracted COVID-19. Thankfully, Evans is now home and recovering.

She opened up to Soap Opera Digest about these tragic experiences. After her son's death, she struggled with depression, and loved ones recommended she return to her beloved past time of horseback riding. However, a nasty fall on some sand landed Evans in the hospital, where she soon contracted coronavirus.

She recalled:

I had seven broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a couple of chipped vertebrae and a bruised lung from the forced trauma. I had some lung issues. They kept taking me down to have CT scans and sonograms. They’d take me all through the hospital, but they failed to put a mask on me and had me waiting with other patients. Anyway, I got very scared because the hospital had a lot of COVID patients in it, as well. I kept asking for a test and they kept saying no. They were going to do something else on my lungs and my fever spiked.

Eventually, Evans got the COVID-19 test, which was positive, then developed blood clots in her legs. Both limbs nearly needed to be amputated! She described the traumatic incident:

My legs blew up to like three times their size. My feet were turning purple. One doctor came in and said, 'We may have to amputate.' And I’m like, 'Oh, God, no. Don’t amputate my leg.' But they ended up operating on my legs and taking about a foot and a half of clot out of each leg. Luckily, they didn’t go to my heart, which would have been immediate fatality. I feel very blessed by God. I’m very fortunate that I’m still here. They operated on my legs twice, and during the second one, I could feel the pain all the way down my leg and under my foot. And I’m screaming. And they’re like, 'Oh, sorry. Nurse, get her some twilight [anesthesia].'

An optimistic Evans is getting better, step by step, and shared she is "ready for any journey" in front of her. We're wishing Judi and her family all the best and can't wait to see her on our screens again soon.