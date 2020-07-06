Days of Our Lives Promo: Marlena Needs Answers . . . STAT!

Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Lindsay Arnold

Allie's (Lindsay Arnold) decisions may backfire on her on Days of Our Lives. Grandma Marlena (Deidre Hall) has a very pointed question for the young mother-to-be.

As Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) marches down the aisle to marry Justin (Wally Kurth), both find themselves with lingering memories and feelings from their past great loves.

Rafe (Galen Gering) shares some news with Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) presents herself as the perfect wedding elf.

Meanwhile, Gabi (Camila Banus) interrupts a very intimate moment between Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gwen (Emily O'Brien).

Watch the new DAYS promo below: