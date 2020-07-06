Dominic Zamprogna, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and More Mourn Broadway's Nick Cordero
The world is grieving the loss of Broadway star Nick Cordero due to coronavirus complications. His wife, Amanda Kloots, documented his arduous struggle, which included amputation and a medically-induced coma, during his 95 days in the hospital.
Cordero's friends and admirers paid tribute to the 41-year-old actor on social media. Dominic Zamprogna (ex-Dante, General Hospital) knew him from way back, as his parents, Lou and Pauline, taught Cordero acting. Zamprogna shared:
Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, All My Children) posted on Instagram:
Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, GH) added:
Laura Wright (Carly, GH) concurred:
Fellow Broadway actor Michael Park (ex-Jack, As the World Turns) chimed in:
Vicki Dummer, head of Current Series Programming, ABC Entertainment - and former ABC Daytime head honcho - shared: