General Hospital Promo: Kristina Hopes For the Best When She Shares a Secret With Sonny

Maurice Benard, Lexi Ainsworth

Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) may stop Sonny (Maurice Benard) in his tracks on General Hospital. She opens up about a very personal relationship, hoping for his support.

A young Michael (Dylan Cash) takes a hit meant for Sonny.

An older Michael (Chad Duell) confesses to murder and is sent to prison.

Watch the new GH promo below: