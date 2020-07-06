Kristian Alfonso

One of daytime's most recognizable faces will be exiting a role she's had since her young adult years. According to Deadline, Kristian Alfonso will depart Days of Our Lives as Hope Williams Brady after 37 years.

Alfonso has been with DAYS since 1983 and was half of one of soap opera's most legendary couples, Bo and Hope. She commented,

I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September. I’ve already filmed my last episode several months ago.

Alfonso took to Instagram to let express her gratitude,

I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter.

Check out her post below:

Relive one of DAYS' most iconic moments . . . Bo rescues Hope from her ill-fated wedding to Larry: