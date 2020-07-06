LISTEN: The Young and the Restless' Victoria Rowell Launches Secrets of a Soap Opera Diva Podcast

Steven Bergman Photography

Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla Winters, The Young and the Restless) has announced her third major gig in just a week! In addition to hosting a new show and starring in/directing short films, the 11-time NAACP Image Award winner has launched a new podcast, Secrets of a Soap Opera Diva.

The podcast shares a name with one of Rowell's juicy novels. On Twitter, Rowell promised to deliver behind-the-scenes secrets of your fave daytime dramas:

She teased:

Take a listen to her first episode below.