Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Denise Richards (Shauna Fulton) is opening up about the unique quirks of filming the soap with COVID-19 safety measures in place. That, of course, means doing some scenes with hubby Aaron Phypers instead of her on-screen love interest, plus taping dialogue with mannequins.

B&B is taking strict precautions, she told the Associated Press:

Every week, we are tested. And when I showed up to the studio, I had my temperature taken. And we have to wear a mask throughout the studio, hair and makeup as much as possible. And it was challenging, because the times when our characters would get a little closer with each other, a mannequin would be there. And then the actor-- I stepped off and read the lines for the other actor talking to the mannequin, because with the eyeline and everything, it was in a close up. So it's taking a little bit longer. Is it working?

And the love scenes are...interesting! She dished:

So of course on soap operas, there's a lot of love scenes. So we were asked if our significant other would step in. I said, OK, they asked if you would be able to step in and be the stand in. Otherwise, I have to have my love scene with a mannequin, which is fine. But I'd much rather my husband. But I think it's fun for the whole set for everyone's to come together and be supportive and want to get the show made and done and have fun with it.

