WATCH: Passions Alum Chrystee Pharris Hosts Bestselling Author Angie Thomas on "Teen People Stuff"

Passions alum Chrystee Pharris (ex-Simone) has enthralled fans with her web shows. This Week in Black People Sh*t, broadcast on YouTube and social media, co-hosted by Janora McDuffie, and created by Pharris and writer Abdul Majid, is aimed at adults. Meanwhile, Teen People Stuff is aimed at young adults.

Recently, for TPS, she invited New York Times bestselling author Angie Thomas - a noted soap fan and force behind the upcoming Passions documentary - to talk to teens about their dreams and dealing with the pandemic.

Watch the fascinating interview below.