WATCH: Passions Alum Chrystee Pharris Hosts Bestselling Author Angie Thomas on This Week in Black People Sh*t

Passions alum Chrystee Pharris (ex-Simone) has enthralled fans with her web show This Week in Black People Sh*t, broadcast on YouTube and social media. She invited New York Times bestselling author Angie Thomas - a noted soap fan and force behind the upcoming Passions documentary - to talk to teens about their dreams and dealing with the pandemic.

This came as part of a two-day virtual event, per BroadwayWorld, for the series, created by Pharris and writer Abdul Majid. The talk was co-hosted by actress Janora McDuffie.

Watch the fascinating interview below.