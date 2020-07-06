Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott) is sharing a cute, behind-the-scenes moment from the night of his Emmy win.

In the video, He and wife Paloma Jonas are eagerly awaiting the announcement for his category, accompanied by their adorable children, four-year-old son Bowie and two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Rome. When the big news is revealed, Jonas exclaims in delight for her hubby and the whole family shares in the joyous occasion.

Watch the clip below.