The Young and the Restless Promo: It's Party Time In Genoa City

Camryn Grimes, Sharon Case, Eric Braeden, Melody Thomas Scott

The temperature is soaring on The Young and the Restless. Summer heat means pool parties, barbecues, and carnivals.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) welcome Cassie (Camryn Grimes) into their family with an Independence Day poolside bash.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) uses her photography skills on Brittany (Lauren Woodland) and Billy (David Tom).

Nikki hopes Victor will use his skill to win her a prize at a carnival.

Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) showers Sharon (Sharon Case) with romance.

Related: Summer Fun Hits Genoa City on The Young and the Restless Next Week

Watch the new Y&R promo below: