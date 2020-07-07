Fox Greenlights Will Packer and Kirk Moore Drama "Free Will"

Fox is moving forward with a one-hour drama called Free Will, from American Crime and 13 Reasons Why writer Kirk A. Moore and Will Packer Media. Deadline is reporting the family drama, written by Moore focuses on the Shoppes, a prominent Black family living in New Orleans who run a psychic business.

Quinton Peeples will serve as showrunner, while Moore will executive produce, along with Will Packer (Ambitions, Girls Trip, Ride Along) and Sheila Ducksworth for Will Packer Media.

Peeples and Moore will re-team once again, as the two previously worked on Marvel's Runaways, which is currently going into its third and last season on Hulu.