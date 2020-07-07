Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital and General Hospital: Night Shift alum Nazanin Boniadi (ex-Dr. Leyla Mir) is staying busy! Her highly-touted Amazon Prime show, Lord of the Rings, is reportedly slated to resume filming in New Zealand. Variety reports she is also set to star opposite Gael García Bernal and Jason Isaacs in People of the Book

People of the Book will be an adaptation of the Geraldine Brooks bestseller. The film is centered on a book conservator who journeys to Bosnia to restore the manuscript of a Haggadah (a Jewish guide to the format of a Passover seder).

Furthermore, Boniadi recently released a documentary called Stateless. Shedding light on asylum-seekers in northern France, Stateless inspired Boniadi, herself the daughter of asylum-seekers from Iran. She shared with the Center for Human Rights:

I met a bright and charming eight-year-old Iranian boy, Arvin, who is in the docufilm with his family including his younger brother who has autism. He told me he wanted to go to the UK and become a doctor so he could help people like his brother, and it just broke my heart.

But it also filled me with such hope when I later found out that he had made it to London and started school. I have a feeling he’ll make his dream come true. I was so inspired by his spirit.

Watch Stateless below.