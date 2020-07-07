General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) is making the most of her COVID-19 lockdown. She's started a podcast and web chat show and is spending tons of time with her family.

But that doesn't mean the Emmy winner is looking to retire anytime soon. She told Soap Opera Digest:

Well, all of this is strange, to say the least. And my maternity leave was only three weeks, one week bed rest before birth and only two after. So this has been the longest time off of my day job while on daytime. The last two years of GH were not be most engaged there, story-wise, so not being there often wasn’t hard to get used to, but not being there at all was an adjustment. I got a taste of what retirement might look like, and I didn’t like the look at all. So I’m not ever going to retire. So there’s that revelation now.

Meanwhile, back in Port Charles, things between Alexis and psychiatrist Neil Byrne (Joe Flanigan) are heating up. At the same time, Alexis has lost her license to practice law. Grahn shared of Alexis' debacle:

I think it would crush her. How that unfolds, I know not.

Grahn added that she'd love more scenes with the actresses playing the "Davis girls," AKA her character's three daughters: Kelly Monaco (Sam), Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina), and Haley Pullos (Molly). Here's to more delights from the Davis divas!