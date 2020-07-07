Perkie's Observations: Michael Takes One For the Corinthos Team on General Hospital

Dylan Cash, Maurice Benard

This episode originally aired in 2008 . . .

Kate and Michael plan on visiting Sonny's coffee warehouse.

Trevor wants Johnny and Claudia to take Sonny out. Claudia hires Ian to do the deed.

Max is worried, but as usual, Sonny doesn't listen.

Spinelli natters nonsense about Stone Cold and Mister Sir, and I have to fast forward his annoyingness.

Liz and Robin have girl talk about babies, motherhood, and longing for Jason.

Carly's ticked at Jax because of the time he's spending with Kate.

Alexis needs her bangs cut.

Michael is shot in a botched hit job.