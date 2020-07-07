Robin Givens, Jesse Lee Soffer Headline Lifetime's "Ripped from the Headlines" Slate

Robin Givens (ex-Stephanie Carlisle Lancaster, Ambitions) and Jesse Lee Soffer (ex-Will Munson, As the World Turns) are headlining Lifetime's summer "Ripped from the Headlines" programming. The true crime-themed slate is complemented by the documentary Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice, per Deadline.

On August 2 at 8 PM EST, Givens makes her directorial debut with Ann Rule's A Murder to Remember. Inspired by a true crime collection, A Murder to Remember features a couple going on a camping trip, but when the heroine finds her boyfriend dead, she takes up help from another camper. But is her newfound friend on the up and up?

On August 8 at 8 PM EST, the 2013 film Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret headlines the evening's schedule. It chronicles a fictional version of Jodi Arias' real-life murder of her ex, Travis Alexander. Soffer plays Alexander, who was found naked in the shower, complete with his throat slit, 27 more stab wounds, and a bullet in his head. The trial fascinated and appalled the nation.