Rome Flynn Dishes on Shifting from Acting to Making "Bold and Beautiful" Music

Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful alum Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) is moving towards music from acting. He spoke with Hot New Hip-Hop about making the transition and his industry mentors.

He shared:

I think that artists that do music and grow their fanbase from people that [have] grown accustomed to seeing them as artists, it’s a different kind of vulnerability.For me, I’m really putting myself in a position where I’m allowing people to really judge who I am personally after kind of navigating them to judge me through the characters that I’ve played.

And Flynn has consulted some of R&B's leading lights to get their advice. He dished: