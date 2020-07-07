Rome Flynn Dishes on Shifting from Acting to Making "Bold and Beautiful" Music
The Bold and the Beautiful alum Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) is moving towards music from acting. He spoke with Hot New Hip-Hop about making the transition and his industry mentors.
Related: LISTEN: The Bold and the Beautiful's Rome Flynn Releases New Single, "Keep Me in Mind"
He shared:
I think that artists that do music and grow their fanbase from people that [have] grown accustomed to seeing them as artists, it’s a different kind of vulnerability.For me, I’m really putting myself in a position where I’m allowing people to really judge who I am personally after kind of navigating them to judge me through the characters that I’ve played.
And Flynn has consulted some of R&B's leading lights to get their advice. He dished:
I had a conversation with Kehlani about how she navigates being an artist. She’s one of very few artists who are just out in the open with everything and it’s a really vulnerable space, but she kind of elaborates it to being a freeing place to be. I can see how that can be. Having a conversation with her and recently having a conversation with Sevyn [Streeter] about her journey, too... Her kind of perception on that is being true to yourself. People are going to hate you or love you regardless, so as long as you’re happy with what you’re doing, that’s really all you really have control over.