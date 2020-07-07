Kristian Alfonso Steven Bergman Photography

Yes, I know the keystrokes aren't even warm from Deadline's reporting on fan favorite Kristian Alfonso's exit from Days of Our Lives. However, I can't help but wonder what is next for her. Is she done with daytime, or just with DAYS?

Executive producers of the three other daytime soaps would be fools drinking bathtub gin not to consider scooping up the legendary actress. I think The Bold and the Beautiful specifically should give Alfonso a call to come on over to play Dr. Taylor Hayes!

B&B viewers have been clamoring for Taylor (originally played by Hunter Tylo) to bring herself back to town for months. Look at all of the things going on with her children, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)! Tom is a borderline psychotic obsessed with the daughter of Taylor's arch nemesis. Meanwhile, Steffy is STILL in an endless love triangle with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle). Face it - those kids need their mother!

There's also Taylor's ex-husband, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to consider. He's growing closer to sketchy Shauna (Denise Richards) since Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) once again began stealing kisses from Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). You just know Taylor would have plenty to say about this. Dr. Hayes, you're needed STAT!

Imagine Taylor (now played by Alfonso) returning to L.A. from a stint with Doctors Without Borders. She's horrified to see how crazed her son has become over Hope. Viewers would quickly discover Taylor inadvertently gave Thomas the idea to pursue Brooke's daughter to prevent history from repeating itself, regarding Hope ending up with Liam the way Brooke proved to be Ridge's destiny.

Taylor becomes determined to assist Thomas with getting his fixation on Hope under control. She recommends he get into therapy ASAP. While Taylor is helping her son with his mental health, she's horrified to learn he caused Emma Barber's (Nia Sioux) death. Desperate to keep the truth hidden from a revenge-hungry Justin (Aaron D. Spears), Taylor turns to Bill for help.

Taylor seeks Bill out under the guise of making amends with the publishing mogul for once busting a cap in him. Before she realizes it, Taylor begins to fall for Bill - just as he's putting the pieces of his fractured relationship with Katie (Heather Tom) back on track.

After three decades of battling Taylor over men, Brooke is quick to pick up on her longtime rival's feelings for Bill and warns Katie. In denial, Katie lashes out at Brooke. Taylor can't accept the fact that she has feelings for the ruthless S.O.B., whom she believes took advantage of her daughter. Ridge's budding relationship with Shauna begins to suffer as he comes to his "Doc's" aid and does everything in his power to extract her from Bill's orbit.

For whatever reason, B&B doesn't seem keen on bringing Tylo back onto the canvas. I think Alfonso would slay opposite Lang, Tom, Richards, Kaye, and the rest of the cast.

What do you think about Kristian Alfonso joining B&B as Dr. Taylor Hayes? Sound off in the comments!