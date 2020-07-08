Judi Evans, Deidre Hall

Deidre Hall (Marlena) keeps herself busy on Instagram during her break from Days of Our Lives. She recently hosted a new chapter of Between the Glass.

Hall was joined by fellow DAYS star Judi Evans (Bonnie). The duo spent some time together before sitting on her porch for what Hall calls, armchair chats.

The subject was favorite storylines, which had Evans stumped for a few seconds. Evans mentioned how much she loved her romantic Greek wedding. She commented,

It was big and beautiful and going to Greece and the whole romance building up to it.

She noted her breast cancer storyline before gleefully telling Hall,

My all time favorite is playing twins with you!

When it was Hall's turn to spill, she brought up the devil possession storyline. As for the reason, she joked,

It was all about me.

Hall then spilled some tea during the chat about how former head writer James E. Reilly approached her about the story.

Evans told her that she and her Another World costars would break for lunch just to watch Hall during that time because they were "all glued" to it.

Watch the full episode below: