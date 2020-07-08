Judi Evans opened up to Soap Hub about heading back to Salem as Bonnie Lockhart. She was overjoyed to receive the call from her longtime soap home.

Evans dished:

I was so happy. It was devastating when Adrienne died. I cannot tell a lie. I had come back to shoot some flashbacks. But it had been about six months – the longest six months [since I worked on DAYS].

Of course, I had played Bonnie before, but you never know if the budget or the story will allow for your return. I’d missed my DAYS family so much. No matter what else I do in my life, I’m an actress. I love acting and I love soaps. In my opinion, there’s not much that’s more fun.

What's it like reuniting with longtime screen partner Wally Kurth (Justin)? She exclaimed:

It was just joyous to be in a scene together. Even though I played Bonnie before with him, it was a different version of what was happening. You’ll see the way the story plays out. She can’t really be her authentic self, yet.