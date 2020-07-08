Dominic Zamprogna, Chad Duell

This episode aired in 2010 after Claudia's death . . .

Michael testifies and explains to the judge everything that happened the night he killed Claudia. He explains he was defending Carly and Josslyn, but it was Sonny and Jason who chose to cover it up rather than bring in the police.

The judge is angry with everyone involved and makes an example of Michael by finding him guilty of manslaughter.

Claire reassures Jax that she believes Michael will get a suspended sentence and counseling. (Claire was not the sharpest knife in the drawer.)

Carly loses it on Sonny, Lulu . . . then Dante.

I fast forward through everything JaSam and Spinelli because I don't care about The Jackal and the Idiots.

Dante brings Michael into custody and processes him.