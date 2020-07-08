The Bold and the Beautiful's Aaron D. Spears Describes Justin's Job as a "Constant Test"
The Bold and the Beautiful's Aaron D. Spears (Justin) has long played an ace attorney who works for BFF Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Spears chatted with Soap Opera Digest about his fave on-screen lawyers and his role as the Spencer mogul's right-hand man.
What TV and film legal eagles does he admire? Spears shared:
Columbo [Peter Falk] wasn’t a lawyer, but I loved his approach and finish. I learned a lot from Alan Shore on BOSTON LEGAL, played by James Spader, when doing the show years ago. I love Viola Davis in HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER; Joe Miller, played by Denzel [Washington] in the movie Philadelphia, and the list goes on.
How would Spears describe working for a man like Bill Spencer? He replied:
A constant test of your morals and values. Money simply magnifies what a person is. It doesn’t necessarily change them. It’s more about, how far does one approach the line, and if the decision to cross it is made, ‘How far beyond it must I go to maintain my decency?’