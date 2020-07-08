Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Aaron D. Spears (Justin) has long played an ace attorney who works for BFF Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Spears chatted with Soap Opera Digest about his fave on-screen lawyers and his role as the Spencer mogul's right-hand man.

What TV and film legal eagles does he admire? Spears shared:

Columbo [Peter Falk] wasn’t a lawyer, but I loved his approach and finish. I learned a lot from Alan Shore on BOSTON LEGAL, played by James Spader, when doing the show years ago. I love Viola Davis in HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER; Joe Miller, played by Denzel [Washington] in the movie Philadelphia, and the list goes on.

How would Spears describe working for a man like Bill Spencer? He replied: