Christian Keyes (ex-Ripley Turner, The Young and the Restless) is sharing his experience working on the second season of BET+'s Carl Weber's The Family Business. He plays Niles Monroe, love interest of mafia heiress Paris Duncan (Javicia Leslie). Keyes and Leslie sat down with Rolling Out to dish on the soapy drama.

Leslie is loving her role, stating:

It’s fun because the character can’t do wrong. It’s unfiltered, it’s violent, it’s dangerous. As a Black actress, we don’t often get these roles. We don’t get to be hitmen and still be sexy. To be able to play this is so much fun. I want to be a Black superhero or villain in a film or TV show.

Keyes concurred:

In the near future, I want to be ready. I would like to be a superhero or villain. You have to do the work. I sit in the house four or five hours a day and I’m working on a show I just sold. I have a cool job and I’ll never change who I am. I choose to see everything as a blessing.

Keyes also discussed his ongoing support for Black Lives Matter:

I have decided to lead with balance. I was at a protest yesterday because we want to take some of that $3 billion they are trying to give to the LAPD and have some of that allocated to community services. It’s important to continue to march, pass legislation, call on governors and state attorneys to get things done. We’re making some progress, but we have to continue to get things done. Every time I have to watch somebody die on video, it’s like experiencing PTSD. And I’m re-traumatized after the cops are able to go home and shop for Oreos. It’s a lot, but I’m here for the ride.

Keyes was recently cast in the promising NBC pilot At That Age. But it was postponed to "next year’s development cycle," according to TV Insider.