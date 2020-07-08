All My Children alum Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia Frye) is bringing her creative talents to film, per Deadline. She has written, directed, and produced the new political thriller Red Pill, in which she also stars; a brief trailer for the horror-infused flick just dropped.

The Tony Award-winning actress has created a movie centered on the 2020 election. Dino-Ray Ramos wrote for Deadline:

The political thriller sets itself as a wake-up call about American politics, putting a haunting spotlight on the weaponization of whiteness and White Supremacy as well as the waves of 'Beckys' and 'Karens' calling the police on Black people for simply being Black. Red Pill is set days before the 2020 election as a group of progressive canvassers of all races drive to Virginia to get out the vote. As soon as they cross the state line it is clear they are not welcome. Distressing clues indicate that they should get out of their rental house while the getting is good. They decide to stay, armed with their heart, humor and naiveté — but what they really need is heavy artillery.

Pinkins said:

I wrote my own personal Get Out. #Uprising2020 is White people waking up to the world Black and Brown folks have always known. Black women are intimately familiar with ‘Becky’ and ‘Karen,’ White women, who on the low end of the spectrum treat us as invisible, and on the high end weaponize their whiteness and sometimes cost us our lives. Red Pill‘s #Karengonewild is a dose of what’s coming to America if liberal Whites don’t wake up.

Besides Pinkins, Red Pill's cast includes Kathryn Erbe (Law and Order: Criminal Intent), Catherine Curtin (Orange is the New Black), and Adesola A. Osakalumi (Ibrahim).

Watch the teaser trailer below.