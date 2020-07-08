Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives actors Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani) recently talked all about their characters' historic wedding with Dishin' Days.

Regarding "ELani" being the first Black couple to get married on-screen in DAYS history, Stowers said:

You know, honestly, when we even—I think it was in the back of our mind before we even found out—but when I actually found out that we ere going to be the first African-American couple to be married on the show, I think I had to get past the shock of it. And then[...]after that, I just kind of felt very honored to carry that, to have that on my shoulders as a Black woman, and to do it alongside Lamon, it means so much. I do wish it was something that we would have known prior just to—it changes, it changes how you film things, it changes how you carry the story, it just changes it a little bit—but I couldn’t be more proud of the work that him and I did together on that episode and just how it turned out. I’m still happy about it; I’m very honored that we were the two who got to break that mold.

Archey concurred:

Same, just really really proud that we got to do this and be a part of history, Black history, on the show. You know, and like she said, it was definitely something that I wish I would have known sooner. But the end result, I still think, was really good, something that Sal and I can be proud of.

Watch the full discussion, complete with appearances from Vanessa Williams (Valerie) and James Reynolds (Abe), below.