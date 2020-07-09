OWN, Chris Mitchell, Datrick Davis

Ambitions alums Brely Evans (ex-Rondell Lancaster) and Donna Biscoe (ex-Irene Carlisle) are lined up to star in a new movie called Black Girl Magic.

Sheri Johnson is set to direct the film, with Evans and co-star Michael Anthony named as producers on IMDb. Check out a few teaser photos:

In the trailer, Evans and Anthony's characters, the Jordans, stop at a gas station before he's held hostage at gunpoint. What happens next? Stay tuned to find out...