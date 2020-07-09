Days of Our Lives' Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans Host Ron Carlivati In Virtual Chatfest

Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans

The actors behind one of Days of Our Lives' most legendary supercouples met in a virtual chat. Mary Beth Evans and Stephen Nichols got together to have some fun with their alter egos Kayla and Steve.

Evans was joined by her adorable grandson, who wasn't in the mood to sleep. The two watch old DAYS clips, while chatting about their acting, hair, and the story behind the clip. One featured Drake Hogestyn (John). Evans explained how he was her brother Roman at the time. Then she added that Kayla's then boyfriend, Chris Kostichek, then became her brother, Roman (Josh Taylor). Only on a soap, right?

The duo were joined by a special guest, head writer Ron Carlivati. He and Ryan Quan are currently reworking scripts that were already written to accommodate the new production rules. Carlivati commented that the biggest challenges would involve groups, such as party scenes.

Evans brought up the current triangle with Kayla, Justin (Wally Kurth), and Steve. Though sympathetic to viewer frustration, Evans said,

The idea is we need conflict because that's what makes a soap work.

She added how she encourages viewers to,

Ride the wave with us, it's gonna be good. Like, hang in there.

Carlivati commented,

Just because I put Kayla with Justin does not mean I don't understand that Steve and Kayla is the end game.

Evans posted two videos, with more to come. Check them out below!