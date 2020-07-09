Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) is gearing up to head back to work at The Young and the Restless. The veteran actor announced via Twitter he was back at Television Studios on Thursday, getting ready to be tested for COVID-19. Y&R joins its sister show, The Bold and the Beautiful, in heading into production amid the coronavirus pandemic; part of the protocols made by Hollywood is to be tested before cast and crew members can head back to work.

Related: The Young and the Restless Modifies Production Start Date to July 13

Alongside executive producer Anthony "Tony" Morina, Braeden tweeted:

Y&R is slated to start production July 13, one week after their original date of July 6.