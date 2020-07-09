Former CBS VP of Daytime Programming Angelica McDaniel Named EVP Strategy of Litton Entertainment

Photo Credit: Litton Entertainment

CBS former Vice President of daytime programming Angelica Rosas McDaniel has been named as Executive Vice President, strategy for Litton Entertainment, a leading creator of daytime informational and educational programming. McDaniel will be in charge of all facets of the company's operations, which included original production to syndication and digital strategy. She will work with content exits at Litton's parent, Hearst Television, on strategic initiatives.

In a released statement, Dave Morgan, Litton Entertainment president and CEO, said about McDaniel joining the team,

I've known Angelica for eight years and there could not be a more opportune time for her to join Litton. She's distinguished herself as not only an innovator but as a visionary in championing programming that empowers women, promotes racial diversity and resonates with parents and educators. She's the ideal executive to help us execute on our aggressive plans to grow in a dynamically evolving video marketplace.

During her tenure at CBS, McDaniel oversaw the daytime line-up and was responsible for the launch of The Talk, the Tiffany Network's first talk show, along with the 2013-2014 season rebranding of CBS's Saturday morning programming block, now named CBS Dream Team… It's Epic! and featuring award-winning Litton programs including Lucky Dog, Innovation Nation and the 2020 Daytime Emmy-nominated Mission Unstoppable, just to name a few things created on her watch.

McDaniel remarked on her appointment,

I admire their dedication to creating compelling, prosocial content and I’m excited to be joining the talented team. The company’s strong relationships and credibility with the leading broadcast networks and other major linear and digital distributors are a direct result of its commitment to excellence. This should position us well as we work to bring Litton’s trademark success to even more audiences across additional platforms.

McDaniel begins her new job on Sept. 1.