Just when will Jay Kenneth Johnson slip back into the role as Philip Kiriakis? Try next month. Yours Truly has learned Johnson will reprise his role as Victor (John Aniston) and Kate's (Lauren Koslow) son on August 18 on Days of Our Lives. Viewers of the DOOL App were treated with Johnson's appearance in the Last Blast Reunion web series in 2019.

With Victor's company Titan about to hit the skids due to Brady's (Eric Martsolf) scheming, it is about time that Victor's youngest boy comes back to town and check his nephew for the machinations he's about to pull with the family company.